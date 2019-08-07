News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Venezuela Embargo Puts Citgo Bond Payment at Risk

Venezuela's opposition leaders said the latest U.S. economic sanctions on its government shield state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from being seized, possibly allowing them to avoid more than $900 million in coming bond payments.

Global Oil Prices Slide Into Bear Market

Brent crude has fallen more than 20% from an April high amid fresh concerns that the U.S.-China trade war will hurt the global economy and curb fuel consumption.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Oil Prices Fall Sharply for Second Day

Oil futures prices closed sharply lower Tuesday -- including a roughly seven-month low for international benchmark Brent -- as contracts gave up early gains once the stock market pared its recovery.

Duke Energy Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Duke Energy said its higher second quarter earnings rose to $820 million, or $1.12 a share, from $500 million, or 71 cents a share, due to growth from investments at electric and gas utilities.

Construction Startup Katerra Attracts Former Oil-Industry CEO

Silicon Valley-based construction startup Katerra has hired former Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard as its chief operating office, a sign that its rapid growth is starting to draw prominent talent from other industries.

Can Energy-Producing Buildings Work in the Swampy South? Atlanta Is Trying

A new Georgia Tech building designed to produce more energy than it consumes will pit the latest energy-saving technology against Atlanta's humidity.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock.