News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Slide Deepens After Stockpiles Increase Unexpectedly

Oil prices extended declines after government data showed an unexpected increase in weekly inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed.

Wood Pellets Draw Fire as Alternative to Coal

The wood-pellet business is thriving based on the argument that trees are a clean-energy alternative to coal, but the science behind it is facing challenges from researchers who say cutting and burning trees takes a heavy environmental toll.

E.ON Hit By U.K. Price Cap

E.ON blamed a U.K. price cap for a fall in adjusted net income to EUR235 million but confirmed its guidance for the year.

Venezuela Embargo Puts Citgo Bond Payment at Risk

Venezuela's opposition leaders said the latest U.S. economic sanctions on its government shield state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from being seized, possibly allowing them to avoid more than $900 million in coming bond payments.

Duke Energy Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Duke Energy said its higher second quarter earnings rose to $820 million, or $1.12 a share, from $500 million, or 71 cents a share, due to growth from investments at electric and gas utilities.

Construction Startup Katerra Attracts Former Oil-Industry CEO

Silicon Valley-based construction startup Katerra has hired former Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard as its chief operating office, a sign that its rapid growth is starting to draw prominent talent from other industries.

Can Energy-Producing Buildings Work in the Swampy South? Atlanta Is Trying

A new Georgia Tech building designed to produce more energy than it consumes will pit the latest energy-saving technology against Atlanta's humidity.

Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.