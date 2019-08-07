Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Slide Deepens After Stockpiles Increase Unexpectedly

Oil prices extended declines after government data showed an unexpected increase in weekly inventories. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed. 

 
Wood Pellets Draw Fire as Alternative to Coal

The wood-pellet business is thriving based on the argument that trees are a clean-energy alternative to coal, but the science behind it is facing challenges from researchers who say cutting and burning trees takes a heavy environmental toll. 

 
E.ON Hit By U.K. Price Cap

E.ON blamed a U.K. price cap for a fall in adjusted net income to EUR235 million but confirmed its guidance for the year. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Venezuela Embargo Puts Citgo Bond Payment at Risk

Venezuela's opposition leaders said the latest U.S. economic sanctions on its government shield state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from being seized, possibly allowing them to avoid more than $900 million in coming bond payments. 

 
Duke Energy Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Duke Energy said its higher second quarter earnings rose to $820 million, or $1.12 a share, from $500 million, or 71 cents a share, due to growth from investments at electric and gas utilities. 

 
Construction Startup Katerra Attracts Former Oil-Industry CEO

Silicon Valley-based construction startup Katerra has hired former Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard as its chief operating office, a sign that its rapid growth is starting to draw prominent talent from other industries. 

 
Can Energy-Producing Buildings Work in the Swampy South? Atlanta Is Trying

A new Georgia Tech building designed to produce more energy than it consumes will pit the latest energy-saving technology against Atlanta's humidity. 

 
Citgo Beats Power Grab From Maduro Loyalists

Corporate directors tied to opposition leader Juan Guaidó have a better claim to Citgo because of his recognition by the Trump administration as Venezuela's legitimate head of state, according to a ruling issued Friday by Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.08% 88.88 Delayed Quote.3.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.70% 57.02 Delayed Quote.12.67%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 0.31% 156.71 Delayed Quote.11.13%
SCHLUMBERGER NV -3.36% 34.205 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
WTI -3.37% 51.47 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:41aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 2.4M
09:48aCanadian dollar hits seven-week low as investors fret over trade tensions
RE
09:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Poised for Decline as Trade Concerns Li..
DJ
09:04aReliance Industries set to bring Tiffany stores to India
RE
08:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb Despite Lingering Trade Worries
DJ
07:48aIndia to relax rules for entry into fuel retail sector - source
RE
07:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb Despite Lingering Trade Worries
DJ
07:30aLONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Fight Back As The Dust Settles On Trade War Es..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group