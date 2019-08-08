News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Regains Some Ground After Wave of Volatility

Oil prices rallied after a news report suggested Saudi Arabia was considering taking action to halt heavy selling.

Analysts Expect 58 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 58 billion cubic feet -- larger than what is typical for this time of year.

U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed.

High-Level Cyber Intrusions Hit Bahrain Amid Tensions With Iran

Suspected Iranian hackers infiltrated critical infrastructure and government computers in the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain within the last month, raising fears among leaders in the region that Tehran is stepping up its cyberattacks amid growing tensions.

Wood Pellets Draw Fire as Alternative to Coal

The wood-pellet business is thriving based on the argument that trees are a clean-energy alternative to coal, but the science behind it is facing challenges from researchers who say cutting and burning trees takes a heavy environmental toll.

Utilities Are Prime Target for Cyberattacks

Electric utilities are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats, experts say, in part because fixing security flaws can interrupt services and few of their employees have security clearances that let them receive timely government alerts.

E.ON Hit By U.K. Price Cap

E.ON blamed a U.K. price cap for a fall in adjusted net income to EUR235 million but confirmed its guidance for the year.

Venezuela Embargo Puts Citgo Bond Payment at Risk

Venezuela's opposition leaders said the latest U.S. economic sanctions on its government shield state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum from being seized, possibly allowing them to avoid more than $900 million in coming bond payments.

Duke Energy Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Duke Energy said its higher second quarter earnings rose to $820 million, or $1.12 a share, from $500 million, or 71 cents a share, due to growth from investments at electric and gas utilities.