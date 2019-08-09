Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/09/2019
Oil Rebounds From Near 2019 Lows

Crude prices rallied from near their lows for the year as investors' anxiety about global growth prospects showed signs of easing. 

 
In Gulf Tanker Crisis, Iran Tries to Avoid Alienating Allies

Iran's disruptions of Persian Gulf oil shipments are putting the country's leaders in a difficult position as they retaliate against foes while trying not to irritate their few remaining allies. 

 
Natural Gas Rallies on Hot Weather, Storage Data

Natural-gas prices settled 2.2% higher as hotter-than-expected weather grips Texas and the southern Plains, and a weekly storage report showed inventory bullishly increased less than expected last week.. 

 
The Leaks That Threaten the Clean Image of Natural Gas

U.S. energy companies are scrambling to reduce methane emissions in gas and oil production-both unintended and deliberate-that equate to the exhaust from 69 million cars a year and contribute to global warming. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
High-Level Cyber Intrusions Hit Bahrain Amid Tensions With Iran

Suspected Iranian hackers infiltrated critical infrastructure and government computers in the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain within the last month, raising fears among leaders in the region that Tehran is stepping up its cyberattacks amid growing tensions. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil, Gasoline Stockpiles Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while gasoline and other fuels also surged higher, government data showed. 

 
Wood Pellets Draw Fire as Alternative to Coal

The wood-pellet business is thriving based on the argument that trees are a clean-energy alternative to coal, but the science behind it is facing challenges from researchers who say cutting and burning trees takes a heavy environmental toll. 

 
Utilities Are Prime Target for Cyberattacks

Electric utilities are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats, experts say, in part because fixing security flaws can interrupt services and few of their employees have security clearances that let them receive timely government alerts. 

 
E.ON Hit By U.K. Price Cap

E.ON blamed a U.K. price cap for a fall in adjusted net income to EUR235 million but confirmed its guidance for the year.

