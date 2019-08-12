News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Once-Unpopular Carbon Credits Emerge as One of the World's Best Investments

The price of the carbon-emission credits, doled out in Europe to polluting power plants and steel mills to curtail the production of greenhouse gases, has soared more than fivefold over the past two years.

Giant Batteries Supercharge Wind and Solar Plans

A global wave of investment in high-capacity batteries is poised to transform the market for renewable energy, making it more practical and affordable to store wind and solar power.

Russian Nuclear Agency Confirms Deaths During Engine Test

Russia's nuclear energy authority said five of its employees were killed in an explosion during a test of a nuclear-powered rocket engine, raising questions over the severity of the accident.

SoftBank's Bid to Build a Solar-Power Empire Founders

Investor Masayoshi Son sought deals of immense scale in Saudi Arabia, India and beyond to tackle one of the world's toughest energy challenges. So far, his firm has done a fraction of what it promised.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 6 in the past week to 764, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi Plans for Biggest-Ever IPO Are Back On

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is revving up plans for an IPO and accelerating the timeline for what would be the world's biggest listing to as soon as early 2020. The offering by Saudi Aramco was all but shelved last year.

Oil Rises Sharply on Hopes for OPEC Cuts

Oil prices settled sharply higher in a relief rally following steep declines early in the week.

U.S.-China Trade Battle Is Crimping Global Oil Demand

Worries about the health of the world's economy and increasingly uncertain trade relations between the U.S. and China will put further pressure on global oil demand in 2019, the International Energy Agency said.

Energy Company Furie Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Sell Assets

Furie Operating Alaska LLC, struggling with uncertainties over a state tax-credit program, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell its oil and gas exploration and production operations.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities