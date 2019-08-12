News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Sanchez Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Commodity Price Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with slumping energy prices, volatile markets and a dispute with Blackstone Group.

Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO.

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economy Jitters

U.S. oil prices ended the session 0.8% higher despite declines in U.S. equities and other markets due to ongoing worries about the global and U.S. economy. Brent, the global benchmark, ended 0.1% higher.

Iberdrola Sells Stake in UK Wind Farm

Spain's Iberdrola has agreed to sell a 40% stake in a U.K. offshore wind farm project to a Macquarie for GBP1.63 billion.

Once-Unpopular Carbon Credits Emerge as One of the World's Best Investments

The price of the carbon-emission credits, doled out in Europe to polluting power plants and steel mills to curtail the production of greenhouse gases, has soared more than fivefold over the past two years.

Giant Batteries Supercharge Wind and Solar Plans

A global wave of investment in high-capacity batteries is poised to transform the market for renewable energy, making it more practical and affordable to store wind and solar power.

Russian Nuclear Agency Confirms Deaths During Engine Test

Russia's nuclear energy authority said five of its employees were killed in an explosion during a test of a nuclear-powered rocket engine, raising questions over the severity of the accident.

SoftBank's Bid to Build a Solar-Power Empire Founders

Investor Masayoshi Son sought deals of immense scale in Saudi Arabia, India and beyond to tackle one of the world's toughest energy challenges. So far, his firm has done a fraction of what it promised.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 6 in the past week to 764, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.