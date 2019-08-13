Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 04:37:00 am
55.02 USD   +0.26%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/13/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Sanchez Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Commodity Price Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with slumping energy prices, volatile markets and a dispute with Blackstone Group. 

 
Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO. 

 
Oil Prices Rise Despite Economy Jitters

U.S. oil prices ended the session 0.8% higher despite declines in U.S. equities and other markets due to ongoing worries about the global and U.S. economy. Brent, the global benchmark, ended 0.1% higher. 

 
Iberdrola Sells Stake in UK Wind Farm

Spain's Iberdrola has agreed to sell a 40% stake in a U.K. offshore wind farm project to a Macquarie for GBP1.63 billion. 

 
Once-Unpopular Carbon Credits Emerge as One of the World's Best Investments

The price of the carbon-emission credits, doled out in Europe to polluting power plants and steel mills to curtail the production of greenhouse gases, has soared more than fivefold over the past two years. 

 
Giant Batteries Supercharge Wind and Solar Plans

A global wave of investment in high-capacity batteries is poised to transform the market for renewable energy, making it more practical and affordable to store wind and solar power. 

 
Russian Nuclear Agency Confirms Deaths During Engine Test

Russia's nuclear energy authority said five of its employees were killed in an explosion during a test of a nuclear-powered rocket engine, raising questions over the severity of the accident. 

 
SoftBank's Bid to Build a Solar-Power Empire Founders

Investor Masayoshi Son sought deals of immense scale in Saudi Arabia, India and beyond to tackle one of the world's toughest energy challenges. So far, his firm has done a fraction of what it promised. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 6 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 6 in the past week to 764, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -1.10% 23.42 Delayed Quote.10.14%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
IBERDROLA 0.86% 8.894 End-of-day quote.26.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 58.38 Delayed Quote.6.06%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -1.28% 120.8 End-of-day quote.12.63%
SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.65% 5014 End-of-day quote.-28.42%
WTI -0.27% 54.75 Delayed Quote.15.15%
Latest news on WTI
03:50aPetronas Chemicals 2Q Net Profit Fell 22% on Lower Product Prices -- Earnings..
DJ
03:25aMalaysia to develop $480 million oil storage, ship refueling site in south
RE
02:48aAramco Sets Scene for Listing With Steps to Please Investors Aramco Sets Scen..
DJ
02:24aMalaysia end-July palm oil stocks slip to one year low - MPOB
RE
02:22aReliance shares see biggest intraday rise in decade; rivals hit by disruption..
RE
02:07aIndonesia seen returning to trade deficit in July - Reuters poll
RE
02:05aPetronas Chemicals Group 2Q Earnings Fell 22% on Year
DJ
