Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:18am EDT
Oil Rises on Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures rallied, with U.S. prices up 4% to their highest finish in almost two weeks, following news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on certain Chinese products until December. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline 2.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Shareholders Have No Love for Shale Companies

American shale companies have never pumped more. They have never been loved less. A broad index of U.S. oil-and-gas company shares fell last week to the lowest point since it was created during the early days of the shale boom in 2006. 

 
Peabody Energy Wins Appeal Over Bankruptcy Exit Plan

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Peabody Energy in a dispute with hedge funds that sought a bigger slice of the coal mining company when it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. 

 
Reliance Industries Surges on Aramco Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares rose as much as 12% in the first hour of trading, adding nearly $11 billion to its market capitalization as investors cheered news that Saudi Aramco is planning to take a 20% stake. 

 
States Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback of Power-Plant Rules

More than 20 states are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of climate-change regulations for power plants in what could be a landmark case deciding what the federal government's responsibility is for fighting global warming. 

 
Uranium Giant Cameco Can't Catch a Break

Jitters over a nuclear accident in Russia, while they won't affect civilian nuclear demand, are the latest in a cascade of negative sentiment for the Canadian company. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Sanchez Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Commodity Price Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with slumping energy prices, volatile markets and a dispute with Blackstone Group. 

 
Aramco Bulks Up on Refining With $15 Billion Deal

Saudi Aramco is buying a stake in Reliance's energy business, worth some $15 billion including debt, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears up for its planned IPO.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
CAMECO CORP -1.41% 11.22 Delayed Quote.-26.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.66% 60.62 Delayed Quote.6.61%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION 1.90% 18.79 Delayed Quote.-38.35%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 9.69% 1274.75 End-of-day quote.3.64%
SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 64.9299 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
WTI -0.79% 56.34 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:04aEU imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesian biodiesel
RE
08/13China July crude throughput climbs on-year, but off record as glut weighs
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/13Asian stocks bounce in relief as Trump delays China tariffs
RE
08/13Oil & Natural Gas Corp. 1Q Net Profit Down 3.8%
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/13Key policy changes by major central banks
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group