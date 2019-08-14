Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:16am EDT
RWE Profits Rise by a Third

RWE posted a 34% rise in first half adjusted net income and confirmed its targets for 2019. 

 
States Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback of Power-Plant Rules

More than 20 states are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of climate-change regulations for power plants in what could be a landmark case deciding what the federal government's responsibility is for fighting global warming. 

 
Oil Rises on Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures rallied, with U.S. prices up 4% to their highest finish in almost two weeks, following news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on certain Chinese products until December. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline 2.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Shareholders Have No Love for Shale Companies

American shale companies have never pumped more. They have never been loved less. A broad index of U.S. oil-and-gas company shares fell last week to the lowest point since it was created during the early days of the shale boom in 2006. 

 
Peabody Energy Wins Appeal Over Bankruptcy Exit Plan

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Peabody Energy in a dispute with hedge funds that sought a bigger slice of the coal mining company when it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. 

 
Reliance Industries Surges on Aramco Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares rose as much as 12% in the first hour of trading, adding nearly $11 billion to its market capitalization as investors cheered news that Saudi Aramco is planning to take a 20% stake. 

 
Uranium Giant Cameco Can't Catch a Break

Jitters over a nuclear accident in Russia, while they won't affect civilian nuclear demand, are the latest in a cascade of negative sentiment for the Canadian company. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Sanchez Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Commodity Price Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with slumping energy prices, volatile markets and a dispute with Blackstone Group.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
CAMECO CORP -1.41% 11.22 Delayed Quote.-27.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 60.66 Delayed Quote.6.61%
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION 1.90% 18.79 Delayed Quote.-38.35%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 9.69% 1274.75 End-of-day quote.13.69%
RWE AG 1.58% 25.77 Delayed Quote.33.83%
SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.60% 65.2449 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
WTI -0.83% 56.3 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian Stocks Gain on Tariff Delay
DJ
03:47aIndonesia energy ministry says B30 passed cold temperature tests
RE
02:48aStocks: Dividends in Spotlight as Bond Yields Drop -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aTIMELINE : Key policy changes by major central banks
RE
02:05aRWE 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Strong Trading Performance; Backs 2019 Outloo..
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:44aMalaysia second quarter GDP growth pace seen picking up, bucking regional tre..
RE
12:24aMalaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at zero percent
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group