News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

RWE Profits Rise by a Third

RWE posted a 34% rise in first half adjusted net income and confirmed its targets for 2019.

States Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback of Power-Plant Rules

More than 20 states are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of climate-change regulations for power plants in what could be a landmark case deciding what the federal government's responsibility is for fighting global warming.

Oil Rises on Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures rallied, with U.S. prices up 4% to their highest finish in almost two weeks, following news that the U.S. will delay tariffs on certain Chinese products until December.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline 2.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Shareholders Have No Love for Shale Companies

American shale companies have never pumped more. They have never been loved less. A broad index of U.S. oil-and-gas company shares fell last week to the lowest point since it was created during the early days of the shale boom in 2006.

Peabody Energy Wins Appeal Over Bankruptcy Exit Plan

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Peabody Energy in a dispute with hedge funds that sought a bigger slice of the coal mining company when it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.

Reliance Industries Surges on Aramco Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd. shares rose as much as 12% in the first hour of trading, adding nearly $11 billion to its market capitalization as investors cheered news that Saudi Aramco is planning to take a 20% stake.

Uranium Giant Cameco Can't Catch a Break

Jitters over a nuclear accident in Russia, while they won't affect civilian nuclear demand, are the latest in a cascade of negative sentiment for the Canadian company.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Sanchez Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Commodity Price Volatility

Sanchez Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with slumping energy prices, volatile markets and a dispute with Blackstone Group.