News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Extends Decline on Trade Worries, Recession Fears

Oil futures traded significantly lower, building on the previous session's decline, as U.S.-China trade tensions continue to feed worries about a global economic slowdown that could weigh on demand. 

 
Gibraltar Court Orders Release of Iranian Tanker

Gibraltar's Supreme Court ordered the release of an Iranian tanker that the British overseas territory impounded in July, a decision that could prompt Tehran to free a British-flagged vessel it subsequently seized and help ease tensions over threats to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. 

 
Analysts Expect 61 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 61 billion cubic feet -- an amount larger than what is typical for this time of year. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program

A federal court monitor overseeing PG&E's probation has uncovered serious problems with the company's effort to trim trees to reduce the risk they will hit nearby power lines and spark wildfires. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels, to 440.5 million barrels, as refinery activity slowed down, according to government data. 

 
Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Ethanol futures prices are trading at five-year lows, adding the corn-based fuel to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S. 

 
Battle Emerges Over Nuclear Waste in America's Oil Patch

A plan to build two big nuclear-waste storage facilities in the heart of the most important U.S. oil field is igniting a fight between frackers and the atomic-energy industry. 

 
RWE Profits Rise by a Third

RWE posted a 34% rise in first half adjusted net income and confirmed its targets for 2019. 

 
States Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback of Power-Plant Rules

More than 20 states are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of climate-change regulations for power plants in what could be a landmark case deciding what the federal government's responsibility is for fighting global warming.

