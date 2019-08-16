Crude Prices Continue to Fall

Oil prices declined for a second consecutive day amid worries that slowing global growth will weigh on demand.

Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker Despite U.S. Intervention

The court's decision could prompt Iran to free a British-flagged vessel it subsequently seized and help ease tensions over threats to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program

A federal court monitor overseeing PG&E's probation has uncovered serious problems with the company's effort to trim trees to reduce the risk they will hit nearby power lines and spark wildfires.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels, to 440.5 million barrels, as refinery activity slowed down, according to government data.

Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Ethanol futures prices are trading at five-year lows, adding the corn-based fuel to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S.

Battle Emerges Over Nuclear Waste in America's Oil Patch

A plan to build two big nuclear-waste storage facilities in the heart of the most important U.S. oil field is igniting a fight between frackers and the atomic-energy industry.

RWE Profits Rise by a Third

RWE posted a 34% rise in first half adjusted net income and confirmed its targets for 2019.

States Sue Trump Administration Over Rollback of Power-Plant Rules

More than 20 states are suing the Trump administration over its rollback of climate-change regulations for power plants in what could be a landmark case deciding what the federal government's responsibility is for fighting global warming.

Shareholders Have No Love for Shale Companies

American shale companies have never pumped more. They have never been loved less. A broad index of U.S. oil-and-gas company shares fell last week to the lowest point since it was created during the early days of the shale boom in 2006.