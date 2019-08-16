Oil Pares Gains as OPEC Cuts Demand Outlook

Oil prices shed much of their strong overnight gains as OPEC's monthly report cuts its forecast for this year's global oil demand growth to 1.10M bpd from a previous forecast of 1.14M bpd, citing an economic slowdown.

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC downgraded its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second time in three months and cut its projections for global economic growth.

Giant Batteries Supercharge Wind and Solar Plans

A global wave of investment in high-capacity batteries is poised to transform the market for renewable energy, making it more practical and affordable to store wind and solar power.

Sasol Accounts Delayed Over Lake Charles Probe

Sasol has delayed its 2019 accounts while it undertakes an independent review into the Lake Charles chemicals project amid suggestions of control weaknesses.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker Despite U.S. Intervention

The court's decision could prompt Iran to free a British-flagged vessel it subsequently seized and help ease tensions over threats to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program

A federal court monitor overseeing PG&E's probation has uncovered serious problems with the company's effort to trim trees to reduce the risk they will hit nearby power lines and spark wildfires.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels, to 440.5 million barrels, as refinery activity slowed down, according to government data.

Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Ethanol futures prices are trading at five-year lows, adding the corn-based fuel to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S.

Battle Emerges Over Nuclear Waste in America's Oil Patch

A plan to build two big nuclear-waste storage facilities in the heart of the most important U.S. oil field is igniting a fight between frackers and the atomic-energy industry.