WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 04:21:27 pm
54.88 USD   +0.27%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:38pNatural-Gas Prices Drop on Cooler-Weather Forecasts
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News 
News

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/16/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Ends Higher on Wall Street Rebound

Oil prices settled higher Friday as stocks rebounded. 

 
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC downgraded its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second time in three months and cut its projections for global economic growth. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 770, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Drop on Cooler-Weather Forecasts

Natural-gas prices slid on Friday, while capping their biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as weather forecasts pointed to cooler temperatures ahead. 

 
Sasol Accounts Delayed Over Lake Charles Probe

Sasol has delayed its 2019 accounts while it undertakes an independent review into the Lake Charles chemicals project amid suggestions of control weaknesses. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker Despite U.S. Intervention

The court's decision could prompt Iran to free a British-flagged vessel it subsequently seized and help ease tensions over threats to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. 

 
Federal Monitor Finds Problems With PG&E Tree-Trimming Program

A federal court monitor overseeing PG&E's probation has uncovered serious problems with the company's effort to trim trees to reduce the risk they will hit nearby power lines and spark wildfires. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels, to 440.5 million barrels, as refinery activity slowed down, according to government data. 

 
Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Ethanol futures prices are trading at five-year lows, adding the corn-based fuel to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S.

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
