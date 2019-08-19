Russian Nuclear Monitoring Stations Went Silent After Missile Blast

Two Russian monitoring stations designed to detect nuclear radiation went silent soon after the explosion at a missile test site this month, spurring concerns among observers that the Russian government is trying to restrict evidence of the accident.

Iran-Aligned Houthis Strike Major Saudi Oil Field

Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field, one of the kingdom's largest, according to the Iran-aligned rebels and people familiar with the matter, deepening tensions between Iran and its rivals that have engulfed the region's energy facilities.

PG&E Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan

PG&E Corp. scored a crucial win Friday, when the judge overseeing its massive bankruptcy allowed it to hold on to sole rights to fashion a chapter 11 exit plan.

Blackjewel Repaid Loans From Former CEO Ahead of Bankruptcy

Blackjewel LLC took more than $52.8 million in loans from its former chairman and chief executive, most of which the business repaid, in the six months before the coal-mining company's sudden bankruptcy, which has left workers unpaid and the future of some of its mines uncertain.

Oil Ends Higher on Wall Street Rebound

Oil prices settled higher Friday as stocks rebounded.

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC downgraded its 2019 oil demand growth forecast for the second time in three months and cut its projections for global economic growth.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 770, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Natural-Gas Prices Drop on Cooler-Weather Forecasts

Natural-gas prices slid on Friday, while capping their biggest weekly gain in more than a month, as weather forecasts pointed to cooler temperatures ahead.

Sasol Accounts Delayed Over Lake Charles Probe

Sasol has delayed its 2019 accounts while it undertakes an independent review into the Lake Charles chemicals project amid suggestions of control weaknesses.

