BHP Pledges Record Payout as Profit Surges

BHP Group said its annual net profit more than doubled because of strong iron-ore prices and large charges the year before that weren't repeated.

Oil Rises on Trade Hopes

Oil prices rose, fueled by hopes of progress in trade relations between China and the U.S.

Investors Start to Cool on Utilities

Utility stocks haven't been climbing in August as much as some analysts and investors might expect given the sharp drop in bond yields recently.

Navajo Nation to Buy Cloud Peak Coal Mines Out of Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. coal mines to a business subsidiary of the Navajo Nation, expanding the tribe's operations into the busy Powder River Basin coal-mining region.

PG&E Plunges After Judge Allows Trial

The bankrupt utility faces billions in additional liabilities if a jury finds its equipment sparked the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Legal Tussle Prevents $2.5 Billion Gas Pipeline to Mexico From Opening

Mexico's state-owned power utility is seeking nearly $900 million from delays in construction of a $2.5 billion natural-gas pipeline from Texas, preventing the finished project from opening despite energy shortages in some parts of the country.

Russian Nuclear Monitoring Stations Went Silent After Missile Blast

Two Russian monitoring stations designed to detect nuclear radiation went silent soon after the explosion at a missile test site this month, spurring concerns among observers that the Russian government is trying to restrict evidence of the accident.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Iran-Aligned Houthis Strike Major Saudi Oil Field

Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field, one of the kingdom's largest, according to the Iran-aligned rebels and people familiar with the matter, deepening tensions between Iran and its rivals that have engulfed the region's energy facilities.

PG&E Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan

PG&E Corp. scored a crucial win Friday, when the judge overseeing its massive bankruptcy allowed it to hold on to sole rights to fashion a chapter 11 exit plan.