News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Lender Opposes Cash Use by Oil Company Oklahoma Merge

Oklahoma Merge LP, which recently filed for bankruptcy with almost $100 million in debt, is grappling with its senior lender for control of more than $6 million in cash that the oil-and-gas producer said it needs to continue operating.

Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires

Walmart is suing Tesla, alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems the electric car maker has had with its venture to power homes and stores.

Shrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports

The discount of the U.S. crude-oil benchmark to the global Brent price has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, driven by an expansion in pipelines.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decline in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Hess Has Been 2019's Top Oil and Gas Stock, but Shale Isn't the Reason

Hess has emerged as the best-performing U.S. oil company this year. The reasons have little to do with the American fracking boom.

U.S. Warns Greece Against Assisting Iran Oil Tanker

The U.S. has warned Greece against assisting the Iranian tanker released by Gibraltar last week, saying those who help the vessel, which is carrying oil deemed illicit, would face immigration and potential criminal consequences.

BHP Pledges Record Payout as Profit Surges

BHP Group said its annual net profit more than doubled because of strong iron-ore prices and large charges the year before that weren't repeated.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Investors Start to Cool on Utilities

Utility stocks haven't been climbing in August as much as some analysts and investors might expect given the sharp drop in bond yields recently.

Navajo Nation to Buy Cloud Peak Coal Mines Out of Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. coal mines to a business subsidiary of the Navajo Nation, expanding the tribe's operations into the busy Powder River Basin coal-mining region.