WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/22/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Shell Secures Deal to Buy Australia's ERM Power

Royal Dutch Shell has secured a deal to buy one of Australia's biggest electricity providers ERM Power valuing its equity at about $418.4 million. 

 
Oil Ends Lower As U.S. Fuel Supplies Rise

U.S. oil futures settled lower Wednesday after the government reported a weekly decrease in domestic crude supplies, the first in three weeks, but smaller than the market expected. 

 
Crude-Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Picks Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels last week as refinery activity sped up, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 312,000 barrels. 

 
Moody's Downgrades Coal Sector on Weakening Export Demand

The U.S. coal industry, already reeling from slumping demand as power plants switch to natural gas, is in for more hardship from weakening export prices, according to a new report from Moody's Investors Service. 

 
Trump, California Showdown on Fuel-Economy Rules Divides Auto Makers

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff. 

 
Analysts Expect 59 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 59 billion cubic feet -- larger than what is typical for this time of year amid record-high production rates. 

 
Freed Iranian Tanker's Journey to Greece Hits Stumbling Blocks

The Adrian Darya 1's plan to unload its oil cargo and collect fresh supplies in Greece is hitting a snag, people familiar with the tanker's operations said, as the U.S. pressures Athens to avoid any dealings with the Iranian vessel. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Lender Opposes Cash Use by Oil Company Oklahoma Merge

Oklahoma Merge LP, which recently filed for bankruptcy with almost $100 million in debt, is grappling with its senior lender for control of more than $6 million in cash that the oil-and-gas producer said it needs to continue operating. 

 
Walmart Sues Tesla Over Solar Cells That Allegedly Sparked Fires

Walmart is suing Tesla, alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems Tesla has had with its venture to power homes and stores.

