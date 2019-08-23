'Sustainably Fracked': Shale Producers Seek a Green Label

Some shale drillers want consumers to know that their natural gas was sustainably fracked, marketing their natural gas as a cleaner fossil fuel that's akin to organic vegetables or fair-trade coffee.

PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem.

Oil Ends Lower as Demand Worries Pressure Prices

Oil futures settled lower, weighed down by expectations for surplus supplies, with the economy and energy demand moving back into focus on the first day of the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium.

Natural Gas Falls as Summer Demand Slows

Natural gas prices retreated, ending the session 0.5% lower as investors look beyond today's EIA storage report that met expectations, and focus on a coming trend toward cooler weather.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Shell Secures Deal to Buy Australia's ERM Power

Royal Dutch Shell has secured a deal to buy one of Australia's biggest electricity providers ERM Power valuing its equity at about $418.4 million.

Moody's Downgrades Coal Sector on Weakening Export Demand

The U.S. coal industry, already reeling from slumping demand as power plants switch to natural gas, is in for more hardship from weakening export prices, according to a new report from Moody's Investors Service.

Freed Iranian Tanker's Journey to Greece Hits Stumbling Blocks

The Adrian Darya 1's plan to unload its oil cargo and collect fresh supplies in Greece is hitting a snag, people familiar with the tanker's operations said, as the U.S. pressures Athens to avoid any dealings with the Iranian vessel.

Crude-Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Picks Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels last week as refinery activity sped up, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 312,000 barrels.

Trump, California Showdown on Fuel-Economy Rules Divides Auto Makers

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff.