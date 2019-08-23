Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

Oil prices fell after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports, the latest protectionist trade policy that could crimp fuel consumption. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
'Sustainably Fracked': Shale Producers Seek a Green Label

Some shale drillers want consumers to know that their natural gas was sustainably fracked, marketing their natural gas as a cleaner fossil fuel that's akin to organic vegetables or fair-trade coffee. 

 
PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem. 

 
Shell Secures Deal to Buy Australia's ERM Power

Royal Dutch Shell has secured a deal to buy one of Australia's biggest electricity providers ERM Power valuing its equity at about $418.4 million. 

 
Moody's Downgrades Coal Sector on Weakening Export Demand

The U.S. coal industry, already reeling from slumping demand as power plants switch to natural gas, is in for more hardship from weakening export prices, according to a new report from Moody's Investors Service. 

 
Freed Iranian Tanker's Journey to Greece Hits Stumbling Blocks

The Adrian Darya 1's plan to unload its oil cargo and collect fresh supplies in Greece is hitting a snag, people familiar with the tanker's operations said, as the U.S. pressures Athens to avoid any dealings with the Iranian vessel. 

 
Crude-Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Picks Up

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 2.7 million barrels last week as refinery activity sped up, government data showed. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 312,000 barrels. 

 
Trump, California Showdown on Fuel-Economy Rules Divides Auto Makers

Major car makers are caught in the crossfire between the Trump administration and California over U.S. tailpipe-emissions rules, leading them down different paths in how to respond to the standoff.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:24aCourt affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:46aChina strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
10:41aOil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears
DJ
10:20aOil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears
DJ
09:53aCanadian dollar falls amid escalated tensions, markets await Fed conference
RE
09:02aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Turn Lower After China Imposes Retaliatory Tariffs
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:21aGlobal Stocks Rise With All Eyes on the Fed
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group