News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Mexico Nears Deal to Resolve Pipeline Conflict

The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reached a preliminary agreement with four private energy companies to resolve a monthslong conflict over natural-gas-pipeline contracts.

Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note.

Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs.

Oil Slides as Latest China Tariffs Reignite Demand Fears

Oil prices fell after China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of additional U.S. products including crude imports and President Trump said he would respond, the latest trade developments that investors fear could crimp fuel consumption.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 16 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 16 in the past week, to 754, a new one-year low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Nebraska Court Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, but hurdles to the long-delayed project remain.

Not All Energy Stocks Are Depressed

Diamondback Energy shares are up nearly 4% this year, compared with a 20% loss at an exchange-traded fund tracking oil and gas producers, as the company's low-cost strategy pays dividends.

Blackjewel Bankruptcy Judge Delays Ruling as Miner Protest Continues

A bankruptcy judge held off on ruling on a dispute between Blackjewel and the U.S. Labor Department over whether the West Virginia company can sell its coal before paying laid-off miners for their work.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

'Sustainably Fracked': Shale Producers Seek a Green Label

Some shale drillers want consumers to know that their natural gas was sustainably fracked, marketing their natural gas as a cleaner fossil fuel that's akin to organic vegetables or fair-trade coffee.