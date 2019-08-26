Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

08/26/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Easing Trade Tensions Lift Crude

Easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China boosted crude-oil prices. 

 
Mexico Nears Deal to Resolve Pipeline Conflict

The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reached a preliminary agreement with four private energy companies to resolve a monthslong conflict over natural-gas-pipeline contracts. 

 
Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note. 

 
Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 16 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 16 in the past week, to 754, a new one-year low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Nebraska Court Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, but hurdles to the long-delayed project remain. 

 
Not All Energy Stocks Are Depressed

Diamondback Energy shares are up nearly 4% this year, compared with a 20% loss at an exchange-traded fund tracking oil and gas producers, as the company's low-cost strategy pays dividends. 

 
Blackjewel Bankruptcy Judge Delays Ruling as Miner Protest Continues

A bankruptcy judge held off on ruling on a dispute between Blackjewel and the U.S. Labor Department over whether the West Virginia company can sell its coal before paying laid-off miners for their work. 

 
'Sustainably Fracked': Shale Producers Seek a Green Label

Some shale drillers want consumers to know that their natural gas was sustainably fracked, marketing their natural gas as a cleaner fossil fuel that's akin to organic vegetables or fair-trade coffee. 

 
PG&E Inspected Power Line Weeks Before It Sparked Deadly Camp Fire

PG&E conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history, a step the utility said it normally takes only when it suspects a problem.

