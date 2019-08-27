Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/27/2019 | 04:15am EDT
Creditors Question Emerge Energy Restructuring Process

Unsecured creditors of fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services are questioning whether the company's lenders and equity sponsor had improper influence in the run-up to its bankruptcy. 

 
Oil Company Fights Bid to Ship Bankruptcy to California

Bankrupt oil producer HVI Cat Canyon is challenging a bid by Santa Barbara County, Calf., authorities to move its chapter 11 case from New York to the Golden State, where its drilling operations are located. 

 
Oil Prices Give Up Earlier Gains to End Lower

Oil prices gave up earlier gains to finish lower on Monday, as traders weighed demand uncertainty in the wake of the latest news on the U.S.-China trade dispute. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Mexico Nears Deal to Resolve Pipeline Conflict

The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has reached a preliminary agreement with four private energy companies to resolve a monthslong conflict over natural-gas-pipeline contracts. 

 
Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note. 

 
Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets Look From Another Potential Bidder

The damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions fuel refinery is being considered for possible purchase by a local company that wants to make renewable diesel and jet and marine fuels at the site, potentially saving jobs. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 16 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 16 in the past week, to 754, a new one-year low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Nebraska Court Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the state's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, but hurdles to the long-delayed project remain. 

 
Not All Energy Stocks Are Depressed

Diamondback Energy shares are up nearly 4% this year, compared with a 20% loss at an exchange-traded fund tracking oil and gas producers, as the company's low-cost strategy pays dividends.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 2.01% 21.3 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC -1.16% 93.5 Delayed Quote.0.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 58.98 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 0.33% 53.98 Delayed Quote.23.28%
