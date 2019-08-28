Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 12:46:20 am
55.46 USD   -0.18%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT
BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 2.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 800,000 barrels in data from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward. 

 
Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower. 

 
Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector. 

 
Iraq Moves to Pull Plug on Its Iran Power Cord

Iraq is trying to cut its dependence on Iranian energy under pressure from the U.S., moving to connect its power grid to Tehran's Arab rivals and develop alternatives to Iranian natural-gas imports. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Creditors Question Emerge Energy Restructuring Process

Unsecured creditors of fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services are questioning whether the company's lenders and equity sponsor had improper influence in the run-up to its bankruptcy. 

 
Oil Company Fights Bid to Ship Bankruptcy to California

Bankrupt oil producer HVI Cat Canyon is challenging a bid by Santa Barbara County, Calf., authorities to move its chapter 11 case from New York to the Golden State, where its drilling operations are located. 

 
Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.295 End-of-day quote.5.85%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.42% 357 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 59.91 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI -0.16% 55.47 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/27Oil Search Temporarily Reduces Papua New Guinea Production
DJ
08/27Oil rises as drop in U.S. inventories eases recession worries
RE
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group