News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 2.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 800,000 barrels in data from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward.

Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower.

Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector.

Iraq Moves to Pull Plug on Its Iran Power Cord

Iraq is trying to cut its dependence on Iranian energy under pressure from the U.S., moving to connect its power grid to Tehran's Arab rivals and develop alternatives to Iranian natural-gas imports.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Creditors Question Emerge Energy Restructuring Process

Unsecured creditors of fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services are questioning whether the company's lenders and equity sponsor had improper influence in the run-up to its bankruptcy.

Oil Company Fights Bid to Ship Bankruptcy to California

Bankrupt oil producer HVI Cat Canyon is challenging a bid by Santa Barbara County, Calf., authorities to move its chapter 11 case from New York to the Golden State, where its drilling operations are located.

Electric Vehicle Shift Will Keep a Lid on Oil Prices

The world may be moving away from gas guzzlers quicker than planned. Oil prognosticators should take note.