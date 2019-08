News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Ticks Down After Sharp Rally Post-EIA Data

Crude prices edged lower in Europe with investors watching European economic data and pondering news that the Trump administration is moving to ease controls on methane emissions from the O&G sector.

Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 10 million barrels, much more than expected, while stockpiles of processed fuels also declined, according to government data.

Analysts Expect 56 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday is expected to show inventories increased last week by 56 billion cubic feet -- an amount slightly below what is typical for this time of year.

BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector.

Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward.

Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower.

Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector.

Iraq Moves to Pull Plug on Its Iran Power Cord

Iraq is trying to cut its dependence on Iranian energy under pressure from the U.S., moving to connect its power grid to Tehran's Arab rivals and develop alternatives to Iranian natural-gas imports.

Creditors Question Emerge Energy Restructuring Process

Unsecured creditors of fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services are questioning whether the company's lenders and equity sponsor had improper influence in the run-up to its bankruptcy.