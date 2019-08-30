Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/30/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Mexico's President Under Pressure to Soften His Oil-Industry Stance

Several top officials of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to convince the nationalist leader to give private investors a bigger role in Mexico's oil sector. 

 
Aramco Plans Split IPO, Shunning London, Hong Kong

Saudi Aramco is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, debuting a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021. 

 
Oil Extends Mini-Rally as Equities Jump

Oil settled higher, after closing higher the previous two sessions, extending its mini rally. 

 
Natural Gas Rises as Hurricane Dorian Heads Toward U.S.

Natural-gas prices rose Thursday, extending a recent rally as analysts braced for possible supply disruptions related to Hurricane Dorian. 

 
Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 10 million barrels, much more than expected, while stockpiles of processed fuels also declined, according to government data. 

 
BP to Exit Alaska With $5.6 Billion Sale

BP, a leading oil company in Alaska for six decades, is selling all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion. The British company's departure marks the latest blow to the Alaskan oil sector. 

 
Glut in Natural Gas Goes Global

More shale gas than ever is leaving U.S. shores. Unfortunately for the country's beleaguered natural-gas producers, global prices for the fuel have never been lower. 

 
Trump's Ethanol Promises Come Due

The Corn Belt carries a lot of weight in Washington-especially at the moment. That is coming in handy for ethanol companies that have lost some recent rounds to the fossil fuel sector.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.34 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.83% 359.75 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.21% 60.16 Delayed Quote.7.85%
WTI -0.73% 56.12 Delayed Quote.17.00%
