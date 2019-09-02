News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Iranian Tanker Prepares to Offload Oil to Syria-Bound Ships

The Iranian oil tanker released from Gibraltar over U.S. objections earlier this month is set to offload its cargo to smaller vessels that will take the crude to Syria, potentially violating the terms of its release, according to people familiar with its plans.

Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers, Boding Well for U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street.

Oil Ends Sharply Lower on China Tariffs, Hurricane

U.S. oil prices end 2.8% lower at $55.10 a barrel as investors reduce long positions heading into a Labor Day weekend that will include a hurricane and the start of China tariffs on oil.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 12 in Latest Week to 20-Month Low

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 12 in the past week to 742, a 20-month low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy Bankruptcies Rise as Investors Lose Taste for Shale

Bankruptcies are rising in the U.S. oil patch as Wall Street's disaffection with shale companies reverberates through the industry.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

U.S. Issues Sanctions Over Alleged Fuel Shipments to North Korea

The U.S. placed sanctions on several Taiwanese- and Hong Kong-based firms and associated individuals for allegedly covertly shipping fuel to North Korea in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Mexico's President Under Pressure to Soften His Oil-Industry Stance

Several top officials of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to convince the nationalist leader to give private investors a bigger role in Mexico's oil sector.

Aramco Plans Split IPO, Shunning London, Hong Kong

Saudi Aramco is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, debuting a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021.

Energy Companies Set to Get Reprieve on Methane Rules

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change.