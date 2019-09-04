Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/04 11:21:33 am
56.01 USD   +4.05%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:11aNew chairman says working to prepare Saudi Aramco listing
RE
News 
News

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/04/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Volatility Continues to Jolt Oil Market

Oil prices continued a streak of outsize moves, rebounding alongside global stocks on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong. 

 
Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China. 

 
Carbon-Emissions Credits Slide Over Brexit Fears

The price of carbon-emissions credits has slid sharply in recent weeks as traders worry that a deluge of U.K. credits could flood the market in anticipation of a disruptive Brexit. 

 
Senators Scrutinize U.S.-China Ethane Supply Deals

A pair of U.S. senators are probing an energy company that wants to export ethane from a riverfront facility in Texas to China. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Trade Impasse Sends Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices dropped Tuesday as concerns mounted over the China-U.S. trade impasse and as Hurricane Dorian rumbled along a path that should keep it from disrupting production in the Gulf of Mexico. 

 
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. 

 
Iranian Tanker Prepares to Offload Oil to Syria-Bound Ships

The Iranian oil tanker released from Gibraltar over U.S. objections earlier this month is set to offload its cargo to smaller vessels that will take the crude to Syria, potentially violating the terms of its release, according to people familiar with its plans. 

 
Cheap Gas Revs Up Consumers, Boding Well for U.S. Economy

Drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will enjoy the cheapest gasoline prices in three years, a boon to consumers as fears of recession buffet Wall Street. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 12 in Latest Week to 20-Month Low

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 12 in the past week to 742, a 20-month low, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.65% 22.29 Delayed Quote.3.02%
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.19% 1.324 End-of-day quote.6.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.90454 Delayed Quote.1.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.87% 60.38 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 4.09% 56.02 Delayed Quote.24.56%
