WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
U.S. Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All Of Their Gains

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, but U.S. prices gave up almost all of their earlier gains. 

 
U.S. Inventories of Crude-Oil and Gasoline Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both fell sharply last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Natural Gas Declines on Large Storage Rise

Natural gas prices end the session marginally lower, closing down 0.4% after the EIA reported a bearish, above-forecast 84B cubic feet rise in storage last week. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China. 

 
Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse. 

 
Carbon-Emissions Credits Slide Over Brexit Fears

The price of carbon-emissions credits has slid sharply in recent weeks as traders worry that a deluge of U.K. credits could flood the market in anticipation of a disruptive Brexit. 

 
Senators Scrutinize U.S.-China Ethane Supply Deals

A pair of U.S. senators are probing an energy company that wants to export ethane from a riverfront facility in Texas to China. 

 
Trade Impasse Sends Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices dropped Tuesday as concerns mounted over the China-U.S. trade impasse and as Hurricane Dorian rumbled along a path that should keep it from disrupting production in the Gulf of Mexico. 

 
Aramco Replaces Chairman as IPO Planning Heats Up

Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.323 End-of-day quote.4.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.65% 0.895 Delayed Quote.0.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 60.74 Delayed Quote.8.24%
WTI 0.34% 56.16 Delayed Quote.20.37%
