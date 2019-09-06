News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Trump Administration Expedites Challenge to California on Auto-Emission Rules

The Trump administration is pressing regulators to speed up the rollout of new tailpipe-emission rules, an attempt to strike back at California for making a side deal with several auto makers to set standards that are tougher than those proposed by the administration, according to people familiar with the plans.

PG&E's Long Record of Run-Ins With Regulators: A 'Cat and Mouse Game'

Over more than two decades, the California utility responsible for causing deadly wildfires has at times misled regulators, withheld data and hindered investigations, accumulating fines and judgments of $2.6 billion. The latest flap involves alleged fudging of internal records. It's a challenge for a new CEO, who vows, "We're not going to be slippery."

U.S. Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All Of Their Gains

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, but U.S. prices gave up almost all of their earlier gains.

U.S. Inventories of Crude-Oil and Gasoline Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both fell sharply last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Natural Gas Declines on Large Storage Rise

Natural gas prices end the session marginally lower, closing down 0.4% after the EIA reported a bearish, above-forecast 84B cubic feet rise in storage last week.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China.

Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse.

Carbon-Emissions Credits Slide Over Brexit Fears

The price of carbon-emissions credits has slid sharply in recent weeks as traders worry that a deluge of U.K. credits could flood the market in anticipation of a disruptive Brexit.

Senators Scrutinize U.S.-China Ethane Supply Deals

A pair of U.S. senators are probing an energy company that wants to export ethane from a riverfront facility in Texas to China.