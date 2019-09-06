Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/06/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Bill to Help PG&E Pay Wildfire Claims Shelved in California

PG&E's last-minute push for legislation to help it pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims fell apart Friday as the California lawmaker who authored the measure said he would shelve the proposal for the year. 

 
Oil Remains Under Pressure

Oil prices settled 0.39% higher after U.S. nonfarm jobs data undershot market expectations. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Regulator Weighs Disclosing Names of Utilities That Violate Grid Security Rules

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is weighing whether to disclose the names of electric utilities that violate rules designed to protect the nation's grid against cyber and physical attacks. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Trump Administration Expedites Challenge to California on Auto-Emission Rules

The Trump administration is pressing regulators to speed up the rollout of new tailpipe-emission rules, an attempt to strike back at California for making a side deal with several auto makers. 

 
PG&E's Long Record of Run-Ins With Regulators: A 'Cat and Mouse Game'

Over more than two decades, the California utility responsible for causing deadly wildfires has at times misled regulators, withheld data and hindered investigations, accumulating fines and judgments of $2.6 billion. The latest flap involves alleged fudging of internal records. It's a challenge for a new CEO, who vows, "We're not going to be slippery." 

 
U.S. Inventories of Crude-Oil and Gasoline Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both fell sharply last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Ethanol Industry Reels as Demand Falls

The ethanol industry is suffering from weaker prices and oversupply as that pillar of the farm economy has been hurt by regulatory changes and the trade dispute with China. 

 
Iran Threatens Further Nuclear Breach

Iran warned it would take further steps to breach a nuclear accord later this week, adding pressure on European countries scrambling to provide Tehran with relief from U.S. economic sanctions and avert the deal's collapse.

