Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Saudi Crown Prince Cements Authority With Energy Ministry Pick

Mohammed bin Salman upended tradition by picking a royal insider to head the powerful ministry. 

 
As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally

As the U.S. puts fresh sanctions on an Iranian "oil for terror" export network, officials and traders say authorities in the United Arab Emirates often look the other way on trading in sanctioned products. 

 
San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city. 

 
Landmark Israel-Egypt Energy Alliance Hits Snags

A $15 billion natural-gas deal between Israel and Egypt faces legal challenges and concerns about security threats from Islamic State, casting uncertainty over a pact meant to deepen ties between the two countries. 

 
Iran Moves to Boost Uranium Stockpile

Iran said it had accelerated its nuclear research work and threatened to take fresh steps within a month that could allow it to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium, a material that can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon. 

 
Saudi Arabia Names New Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia relieved its energy minister Khalid al-Falih from his post, less than a week after he was removed as chairman of its state-owned oil giant. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is taking on the role, marking the first time Saudi Arabia has placed a royal in charge of the energy ministry. 

 
Bill to Help PG&E Pay Wildfire Claims Shelved in California

PG&E's last-minute push for legislation to help it pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims fell apart as the California lawmaker who authored the measure said he would shelve the proposal for the year. 

 
Oil Remains Under Pressure

Oil prices settled 0.39% higher after U.S. nonfarm jobs data undershot market expectations. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Regulator Weighs Disclosing Names of Utilities That Violate Grid Security Rules

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is weighing whether to disclose the names of electric utilities that violate rules designed to protect the nation's grid against cyber and physical attacks.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy mini..
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/08SK Innovation Unit Seeks to Raise Up to KRW500 Billion via Green Bonds
DJ
09/08Asia stocks edge up as weak data lift stimulus hopes
RE
09/08Mexico's 2020 Budget Bill Seeks Small Spending Increase -- Update
DJ
09/08S&P Platts to assess prices for U.S. WTI crude delivered to Asia
RE
09/08Mexico's 2020 budget sees a 0.7% primary fiscal surplus
RE
09/08Saudi Arabia launches military industrial licensing program
RE
09/08Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban says Iraq will cut oil output from October
RE
09/08No shift in Saudi OPEC policy after naming new energy minister - official
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group