Oil Rises After Saudi Appoints New Energy Minister

Oil prices were higher after Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, an experienced official and son of the country's king, as head of the powerful energy ministry.

Saudi Crown Prince Cements Authority With Energy Ministry Pick

Mohammed bin Salman upended tradition by picking a royal insider to head the powerful ministry.

As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally

As the U.S. puts fresh sanctions on an Iranian "oil for terror" export network, officials and traders say authorities in the United Arab Emirates often look the other way on trading in sanctioned products.

San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city.

Landmark Israel-Egypt Energy Alliance Hits Snags

A $15 billion natural-gas deal between Israel and Egypt faces legal challenges and concerns about security threats from Islamic State, casting uncertainty over a pact meant to deepen ties between the two countries.

Iran Moves to Boost Uranium Stockpile

Iran said it had accelerated its nuclear research work and threatened to take fresh steps within a month that could allow it to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium, a material that can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon.

Saudi Arabia Names New Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia relieved its energy minister Khalid al-Falih from his post, less than a week after he was removed as chairman of its state-owned oil giant. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is taking on the role, marking the first time Saudi Arabia has placed a royal in charge of the energy ministry.

Bill to Help PG&E Pay Wildfire Claims Shelved in California

PG&E's last-minute push for legislation to help it pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims fell apart as the California lawmaker who authored the measure said he would shelve the proposal for the year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Regulator Weighs Disclosing Names of Utilities That Violate Grid Security Rules

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is weighing whether to disclose the names of electric utilities that violate rules designed to protect the nation's grid against cyber and physical attacks.