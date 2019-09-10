Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:16am EDT
New Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Maintain Crude Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia isn't planning to change its oil production policy, the country's newly appointed energy minister said. But the abrupt leadership change from OPEC's kingpin could complicate the cartel's response to a global crude glut. 

 
Judge Asks Emerge Energy to Bolster Disclosure Statement

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services was asked by a judge to flesh out the blueprint of its chapter 11 plan, a key step in the Texas company's effort to free itself from what it says are burdensome contracts and leases. 

 
PG&E Plan Offers Nearly $18 Billion to Wildfire Victims, Public Entities

PG&E unveiled a plan to settle billions of dollars in wildfire-related claims and exit bankruptcy next year as it seeks to prevent creditors from taking over the embattled company. 

 
Oil Settles Near Six-Week High

Oil futures rose Monday, marking their highest settlement in almost six weeks, after Saudi Arabia's new energy minister signaled a continued commitment to production curbs. 

 
Hedge Fund Paulson Opposes Oil Company Merger

Paulson & Co. wants to block Callon Petroleum's proposed takeover of a smaller rival and is pushing the oil producer to sell itself instead. 

 
Fracking Buzzwords Evolve, From 'Ramp Up' to 'Capital Discipline'

Shale executives are changing the words they use to talk up their prospects, in a linguistic evolution that broadly reflects the industry's efforts to shift from prioritizing growth to returning cash to increasingly disillusioned investors. 

 
Iran Says Freed Tanker Has Unloaded Oil

A tanker released from Gibraltar despite U.S. objections that it was carrying crude to Syria has unloaded its oil, a top Iranian official said, after the ship dropped anchor near a Syrian port. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally

As the U.S. puts fresh sanctions on an Iranian "oil for terror" export network, officials and traders say authorities in the United Arab Emirates often look the other way on trading in sanctioned products. 

 
San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:39aChina CNPC skips Venezuelan oil loading for second month - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:02aMalaysia's central bank seen holding rate as it weighs risks to growth - Reut..
RE
12:48aMalaysia's August Palm Oil Exports 1.73 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
12:13aOil hits six-week high on hopes of extended OPEC output cuts
RE
09/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/09UAE energy minister trusts new Saudi energy minister will strengthen Saudi ro..
RE
09/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group