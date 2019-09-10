New Saudi Oil Minister Vows to Maintain Crude Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia isn't planning to change its oil production policy, the country's newly appointed energy minister said. But the abrupt leadership change from OPEC's kingpin could complicate the cartel's response to a global crude glut.

Judge Asks Emerge Energy to Bolster Disclosure Statement

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services was asked by a judge to flesh out the blueprint of its chapter 11 plan, a key step in the Texas company's effort to free itself from what it says are burdensome contracts and leases.

PG&E Plan Offers Nearly $18 Billion to Wildfire Victims, Public Entities

PG&E unveiled a plan to settle billions of dollars in wildfire-related claims and exit bankruptcy next year as it seeks to prevent creditors from taking over the embattled company.

Fracking Buzzwords Evolve, From 'Ramp Up' to 'Capital Discipline'

Shale executives are changing the words they use to talk up their prospects, in a linguistic evolution that broadly reflects the industry's efforts to shift from prioritizing growth to returning cash to increasingly disillusioned investors.

Oil Settles Near Six-Week High

Oil futures rose Monday, marking their highest settlement in almost six weeks, after Saudi Arabia's new energy minister signaled a continued commitment to production curbs.

Hedge Fund Paulson Opposes Oil Company Merger

Paulson & Co. wants to block Callon Petroleum's proposed takeover of a smaller rival and is pushing the oil producer to sell itself instead.

Iran Says Freed Tanker Has Unloaded Oil

A tanker released from Gibraltar despite U.S. objections that it was carrying crude to Syria has unloaded its oil, a top Iranian official said, after the ship dropped anchor near a Syrian port.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally

As the U.S. puts fresh sanctions on an Iranian "oil for terror" export network, officials and traders say authorities in the United Arab Emirates often look the other way on trading in sanctioned products.

San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City

San Francisco said Sunday that it has offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp.'s electrical lines serving the city.