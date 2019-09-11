News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

GE to Give Up Majority Control of Baker Hughes

General Electric is giving up majority control of Baker Hughes, selling shares in the oil-field services firm that will raise about $3 billion cash but trigger a more-than-$7-billion accounting charge.

Oil Prices Sink After Trump Ousts John Bolton

U.S. oil prices fell by about $1 a barrel when President Trump announced the resignation of national security adviser John Bolton, a policy hawk whose exit, analysts said, could lead to a greater global supply of crude.

How to Tap Into Aramco's IPO

Many investors outside of Saudi Arabia are unfamiliar with the market and its rules. Here's how foreign investors might gain exposure to Aramco shares.

Oil Prices Finish Lower as Bolton's Departure May Ease Iran Conflict

Oil futures ended lower Tuesday, as traders bet that the departure of U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will ease tensions with Iran, potentially leading to the lifting of sanctions, which could put more oil on the market.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 2.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles fell by 900,000 barrels in the latest week, according to a survey of analysts.

A Giant Bet Against Natural Gas Is Blowing Up

Hedge funds and other money managers in August built up a big bet that natural gas prices would decline-their most bearish position in the futures market in over a decade-only to have prices shoot up 25%.

American Electric Power Boosts Carbon Dioxide Reduction Target

American Electric Power said it aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 70% from the 2,000 parts per million level by 2030, a step up from its previous target of a 60% reduction.

EdF Flags Faults In Nuclear Part Manufacturing

EdF shares lost almost 8% in early European action, after the French utility said its majority-owned nuclear reactor construction firm Framatome had found anomalies in its part manufacturing.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

FEMA Official, Contractor Executive Charged Over Puerto Rico Grid Repairs

Federal prosecutors indicted a Federal Emergency Management Agency official and the former president of a Puerto Rico utility contractor, charging them with corruption in connection with repairs to the U.S. territory's hurricane-ravaged electric grid.