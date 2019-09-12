U.S. Oil Futures Settle At The Lowest In Over A Week

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, settling at their lowest in about a week, as a report that President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on Iran raised the possibility of the return of the country's crude to the world market.

Aramco IPO, Economic Slowdown to Weigh on OPEC Meeting

OPEC and its oil-producing allies are under considerable pressure as fresh forecasts point to declining global demand growth for crude and a potential world-wide economic slowdown.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refinery Activity Rises

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply last week as refinery activity unexpectedly picked up speed, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oilman T. Boone Pickens Jr. Dies

T. Boone Pickens Jr., an oilman and pioneer in hostile takeovers, has died. He was 91 years old.

Mexican Government Gives Pemex $5 Billion Capital Injection

The Mexican government plans to give state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos a $5 billion capital injection to lower debt and help stabilize the company's finances, the Finance Ministry said.

PG&E Shouldn't Leave Its Heart in San Francisco

The city's offer for parts of the bankrupt utility wouldn't solve much for PG&E, and California's other residents have a lot to lose. San Francisco's own power consumers should be wary as well.

Analysts Expect 81 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday is expected to show inventories increased last week by 81 billion cubic feet -- a larger than normal amount for this time of year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

GE to Give Up Majority Control of Baker Hughes

General Electric is giving up majority control of Baker Hughes, selling shares in the oil-field services firm that will raise about $3 billion cash but trigger a more-than-$7-billion accounting charge.

How to Tap Into Aramco's IPO

Many investors outside of Saudi Arabia are unfamiliar with the market and its rules. Here's how foreign investors might gain exposure to Aramco shares.