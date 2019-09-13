News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Trump Administration Turns Over Official's Name Amid Dispute Over Saudi Role in 9/11 Attacks

The Trump administration turned over a key piece of new information to lawyers for 9/11 victims' families, a move that could cast light on long-disputed reports of Saudi government involvement in the attacks.

Mexico's Pemex Sells Bonds for $7.5 Billion in Refinancing

Pemex said the refinancing operation is the largest in its history, and that all of the money will be used to refinance existing debt. It was the state oil company's first foray into international capital markets this year.

Oil Futures End Lower for a Third Session in a Row -- Market Talk

Oil futures finished lower for a third straight session on Thursday after an OPEC meeting in Abu Dhabi "ended without a deeper output cut."

Natural Gas Rises After Storage Report

Natural gas prices erase early-morning declines to end the session 0.9% higher after the EIA reported gas inventories rose by less than analyst forecasts.

Security Threats Delay Egypt-Israel Gas Deal

Egypt's plan to import Israeli natural gas is being upended by security threats in the region where the military is fighting Islamic State, a senior U.S. energy official said, delaying implementation of a landmark 2018 Israel-Egypt deal.

Canada's Oil Market Finds Outlet in U.S. Demand

A glut of oil in Canada is easing, thanks to higher demand for dense crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and government-imposed production cuts that have offset a shortage of pipeline capacity.

Investors Should Fade GE's Oil Patch Trade

Shale drillers may be suffering, but investors have punished the stocks that service them too much.

Judge to Approve Outline of Legacy Reserves' Bankruptcy-Exit Plan

A bankruptcy-court judge said he would pave the way for a vote on Legacy Reserves Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan over opposition from the oil-and-gas producer's unsecured creditors.

IEA Maintains Global Oil-Demand Growth Forecast

Despite concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth, the projected demand for oil will hold steady in 2019, as low prices help boost the appetite for crude.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities