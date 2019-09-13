Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/13 04:20:56 am
55.13 USD   +0.15%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:16am EDT
SSE Sells Retail Arm

SSE has agreed to sell its energy services business to Ovo Group for an enterprise value of GBP500 million. 

 
Trump Administration Turns Over Official's Name Amid Dispute Over Saudi Role in 9/11 Attacks

The Trump administration turned over a key piece of new information to lawyers for 9/11 victims' families, a move that could cast light on long-disputed reports of Saudi government involvement in the attacks. 

 
Mexico's Pemex Sells Bonds for $7.5 Billion in Refinancing

Pemex said the refinancing operation is the largest in its history, and that all of the money will be used to refinance existing debt. It was the state oil company's first foray into international capital markets this year. 

 
Oil Futures End Lower for a Third Session in a Row -- Market Talk

Oil futures finished lower for a third straight session on Thursday after an OPEC meeting in Abu Dhabi "ended without a deeper output cut." 

 
Natural Gas Rises After Storage Report

Natural gas prices erase early-morning declines to end the session 0.9% higher after the EIA reported gas inventories rose by less than analyst forecasts. 

 
Security Threats Delay Egypt-Israel Gas Deal

Egypt's plan to import Israeli natural gas is being upended by security threats in the region where the military is fighting Islamic State, a senior U.S. energy official said, delaying implementation of a landmark 2018 Israel-Egypt deal. 

 
Canada's Oil Market Finds Outlet in U.S. Demand

A glut of oil in Canada is easing, thanks to higher demand for dense crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and government-imposed production cuts that have offset a shortage of pipeline capacity. 

 
Investors Should Fade GE's Oil Patch Trade

Shale drillers may be suffering, but investors have punished the stocks that service them too much. 

 
Judge to Approve Outline of Legacy Reserves' Bankruptcy-Exit Plan

A bankruptcy-court judge said he would pave the way for a vote on Legacy Reserves Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan over opposition from the oil-and-gas producer's unsecured creditors. 

 
IEA Maintains Global Oil-Demand Growth Forecast

Despite concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth, the projected demand for oil will hold steady in 2019, as low prices help boost the appetite for crude.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.29% 3.9088 End-of-day quote.-5.10%
LEGACY RESERVES INC -11.96% 0.0081 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 60.4 Delayed Quote.15.70%
WTI 0.22% 55.17 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:58aOil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aHong Kong Exchange CEO Confronts China Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBankers Launch Underwriting Plans For Aramco's IPO -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group