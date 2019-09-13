News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Weak as Opec Defers Decision on Output Cut

Oil prices remained weak in Asian trading as OPEC deferred a decision on further crude-output reductions.

Trump Plans for Oil Drilling in Arctic Refuge Clear Big Hurdle

The Trump administration said that oil drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would have a negligible environmental impact, clearing the way for lease sales to oil companies this year.

SSE Sells Retail Arm

SSE has agreed to sell its energy services business to Ovo Group for an enterprise value of GBP500 million.

Trump Administration Turns Over Official's Name Amid Dispute Over Saudi Role in 9/11 Attacks

The Trump administration turned over a key piece of new information to lawyers for 9/11 victims' families, a move that could cast light on long-disputed reports of Saudi government involvement in the attacks.

Mexico's Pemex Sells Bonds for $7.5 Billion in Refinancing

Pemex said the refinancing operation is the largest in its history, and that all of the money will be used to refinance existing debt. It was the state oil company's first foray into international capital markets this year.

Security Threats Delay Egypt-Israel Gas Deal

Egypt's plan to import Israeli natural gas is being upended by security threats in the region where the military is fighting Islamic State, a senior U.S. energy official said, delaying implementation of a landmark 2018 Israel-Egypt deal.

Canada's Oil Market Finds Outlet in U.S. Demand

A glut of oil in Canada is easing, thanks to higher demand for dense crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and government-imposed production cuts that have offset a shortage of pipeline capacity.

Investors Should Fade GE's Oil Patch Trade

Shale drillers may be suffering, but investors have punished the stocks that service them too much.

Judge to Approve Outline of Legacy Reserves' Bankruptcy-Exit Plan

A bankruptcy-court judge said he would pave the way for a vote on Legacy Reserves Inc.'s bankruptcy exit plan over opposition from the oil-and-gas producer's unsecured creditors.

IEA Maintains Global Oil-Demand Growth Forecast

Despite concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth, the projected demand for oil will hold steady in 2019, as low prices help boost the appetite for crude.