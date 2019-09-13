Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/13/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil's Weekly Drop Highlights Lingering Oversupply Fears

Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive session Friday to bring their drop for the week to 3%, illustrating how fears of excess supply continue to keep crude prices down. 

 
PG&E Strikes $11 Billion Settlement With Insurers Over Wildfires

PG&E agreed on an $11 billion settlement to resolve all claims by insurance carriers from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 5 to 733 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 733, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Trump Plans for Oil Drilling in Arctic Refuge Clear Big Hurdle

The Trump administration said that oil drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would have a negligible environmental impact, clearing the way for lease sales to oil companies this year. 

 
SSE Sells Retail Arm

SSE has agreed to sell its energy services business to Ovo Group for an enterprise value of GBP500 million. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Mexico's Pemex Sells Bonds for $7.5 Billion in Refinancing

Pemex said the refinancing operation is the largest in its history, and that all of the money will be used to refinance existing debt. It was the state oil company's first foray into international capital markets this year. 

 
Canada's Oil Market Finds Outlet in U.S. Demand

A glut of oil in Canada is easing, thanks to higher demand for dense crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and government-imposed production cuts that have offset a shortage of pipeline capacity. 

 
Investors Should Fade GE's Oil Patch Trade

Shale drillers may be suffering, but investors have punished the stocks that service them too much. 

 
Trump Administration Turns Over Official's Name Amid Dispute Over Saudi Role in 9/11 Attacks

The Trump administration turned over a key piece of new information to lawyers for 9/11 victims' families, a move that could cast light on long-disputed reports of Saudi government involvement in the attacks.

