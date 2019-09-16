Oil Prices Soar After Saudi Attack

Crude prices surged following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and announcement from President Trump that he has authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Blasts, Blazes Shake Saudi Oil Town's Inhabitants

The sprawling crude hub of Abqaiq turned into an inferno that illuminated the desert sky and sent residents of the small town fleeing for the safety of the sands.

Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities Spark Supply Worries

Saudi Arabia raced to restore crude production knocked out by a weekend attack, but the blow at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry threatens to raise longer-term security concerns.

Sorry Energy Consumers, Shale Won't Save You

Booming U.S. oil production has altered the world energy landscape, in part because it is so nimble, but it can't plug a hole of the size created by the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia.

Iran Rejects U.S. Accusations Over Saudi Oil Attacks

Iran denied U.S. accusations that it was behind Saturday's strikes on Saudi oil facilities, as Riyadh and Washington rushed to respond to attacks that sent futures soaring and threatened to spark a broader clash with Tehran.

Saudi Oil Attack Is the Big One

The implications of the attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil-processing facility may be substantial in both the short and the long run for the region and the global economy.

Oil's Weekly Drop Highlights Lingering Oversupply Fears

Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive session Friday to bring their drop for the week to 3%, illustrating how fears of excess supply continue to keep crude prices down.

PG&E Strikes $11 Billion Settlement With Insurers Over Wildfires

PG&E agreed on an $11 billion settlement to resolve all claims by insurance carriers from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 5 to 733 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 733, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Trump Plans for Oil Drilling in Arctic Refuge Clear Big Hurdle

The Trump administration said that oil drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would have a negligible environmental impact, clearing the way for lease sales to oil companies this year.