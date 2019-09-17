News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Log Historic Rally After Saudi Attack

Oil prices logged one of their largest rallies ever, highlighting anxiety that weekend attacks on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry could cause supply shortages and pose a new threat to the global economy.

Frackers to Stand Pat, Reap Profits After Attacks on Saudi Oil

U.S. shale companies aren't planning to fill the void in global crude supplies left by an attack on Saudi Arabia's top oil facilities. Instead, producers hope to profit from price increases caused by the disruption.

Saudi Officials Consider Delaying Aramco IPO After Attacks

Saudi Arabian officials are discussing delaying Aramco's initial public offering, after attacks on the company's largest oil facilities sidelined more than half of the kingdom's output, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Tells Saudi Arabia Iran Launched Oil Attacks

American officials say intelligence indicates that Iran was the staging ground for a debilitating attack on the Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

OPEC, Russia to Hold Off Pumping More Oil After Attacks in Saudi Arabia

OPEC and Russia are so far holding off pumping more oil to fill potential gaps in global supplies after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a major crude disruption, officials said.

Energy Transfer to Buy SemGroup

Energy Transfer LP said it will buy SemGroup in a unit and cash transaction valued at $17 a share, or a total consideration including the assumption of debt of $5 billion. SemGroup's shares soared on the news.

Former Oil CEO Aims to Change How the U.S. Exports Natural Gas

SeaOne Holdings, founded by the former chief of shale giant EOG Resources, has new technology for shipping U.S. natural gas abroad-and a plan to build natural-gas power plants in Colombia.

The Real Loser From the Oil Price Jump Is China

Higher oil prices are no longer an unalloyed negative for the U.S., but they are for the world's largest crude importer: China.

Unilever Reaches 100% Renewable Grid Electricity

Unilever said that it now uses 100% renewable grid electricity across five continents as it works to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities