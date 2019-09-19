Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/19/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Mideast Petroleum Facilities Prove Difficult to Defend

Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations critical to the global economy remains vulnerable to new attacks in the future, whether from Iran, its regional allies or other groups, industry experts, security analysts and former U.S. officials warn. 

 
Oil Falls on U.S. Data, Trump's Remarks

U.S. oil prices fall sharply for a second session, ending 2.1% lower after U.S. data showed a surprising rise in weekly U.S. oil and product inventory data as refinery activity declined sharply. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased last week as refinery activity slowed down considerably, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Saudi Arabia Implicates Iran in Oil Attacks

Military officials stopped short of explicitly accusing Tehran of conducting the strikes. 

 
McDermott Enlists Turnaround Adviser After Guidance Cut

McDermott International has engaged turnaround consulting firm AlixPartners to advise on efforts to improve cash flow and stem a recent spate of net losses at the offshore oil-and-gas engineering and construction company, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Analysts Expect 78 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday is expected to show inventories increased last week by a lower-than-normal amount for this time of year as a heat wave in Texas and the South increased consumption late in the summer. 

 
EDF: No Immediate Action Needed on Nuclear Reactor Parts

French utility EDF said no immediate action was needed to rectify potential problems with some nuclear-reactor parts identified by technical investigations. 

 
Aramco IPO: Risk Is Part of the Equation

The attack on Aramco's facilities delayed its IPO but shouldn't make it impossible if the seller and buyers are ready to price in new risks. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Ultra Petroleum Wins Temporary Relief From Lenders

Ultra Petroleum won a temporary reprieve from its lenders, which agreed to suspend requirements that it hit certain earnings targets in return for the company's commitment to stop spending money on drilling new wells.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.18% 10.695 Real-time Quote.-22.50%
ENGIE 1.51% 14.16 Real-time Quote.13.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 63.6 Delayed Quote.11.63%
MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC -63.27% 2.16 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP -9.16% 0.252 Delayed Quote.-66.85%
WTI 0.21% 58.2 Delayed Quote.21.48%
