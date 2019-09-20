Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/20/2019 | 12:16am EDT
PG&E Bondholders Ally With Wildfire Victims to Propose New Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Court papers filed by a group of PG&E bondholders, including Elliott Management and by the official committee representing fire victims, asked for the green light to put a chapter 11 plan on the table that would compete with the company's own restructuring framework. 

 
Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production

Oil prices rose Thursday, highlighting fresh signs of pressure on Saudi Arabian output after weekend attacks on one of the kingdom's largest oil facilities. 

 
Natural Gas Drops 3.8% on Rising Inventories

Natural gas had it biggest one-day fall in more than two months, ending 3.8% lower at a two-week low of $2.5380/mmBtu, after a report showing a larger-than-expected rise in weekly inventories. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to do what it has promised it always would: give customers every drop of oil they've ordered. 

 
Surging Ethane Demand to Trigger Big Gas-Carrier Orders

Ship owners are likely to order up to 40 large ethane carriers over the next 12 months as demand for the gas widely used in the petrochemical industry to make plastics and detergents steadily rises. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Amazon to Add 100,000 Electric Vehicles as Part of Climate Pledge

Amazon.com plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions in the face of criticism of its environmental impact. 

 
Mideast Petroleum Facilities Prove Difficult to Defend

Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations critical to the global economy remains vulnerable to new attacks in the future, whether from Iran, its regional allies or other groups, industry experts, security analysts and former U.S. officials warn. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased last week as refinery activity slowed down considerably, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Saudi Arabia Implicates Iran in Oil Attacks

Military officials stopped short of explicitly accusing Tehran of conducting the strikes.

