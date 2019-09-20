Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Oil Higher After Attacks on Saudi Facilities

Oil futures rose, with the global crude benchmark on track for its biggest weekly gain since April 2018, after attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities last weekend raised concerns over the amount of spare capacity in the market. 

 
Saudi Oil Attacks Could Halt Natural-Gas Rally

Natural-gas prices have recovered from their summer swoon, but analysts and investors are skeptical that the gains will last, particularly after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. 

 
Saudi Arabia Shows Depth of Damage to Its Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia brought reporters to see oil facilities attacked by drones and missiles last weekend, a move aimed at rallying international support against Iran ahead of a critical meeting next week of world leaders at the United Nations. 

 
Petronas Posts 2nd Quarter Net Profit Rise on Favorable FX

Malaysian state-owned oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd's net profit grew in the second quarter, the group better known as Petronas said, attributing the rise primarily to a forex tailwind. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
PG&E Bondholders Ally With Fire Victims to Offer New Bankruptcy Plan

Court papers filed by a group of PG&E bondholders, including Elliott Management and by the official committee representing wildfire victims, asked for the green light to put a chapter 11 plan on the table that would compete with the company's own restructuring framework. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to do what it has promised it always would: give customers every drop of oil they've ordered. 

 
Surging Ethane Demand to Trigger Big Gas-Carrier Orders

Ship owners are likely to order up to 40 large ethane carriers over the next 12 months as demand for the gas widely used in the petrochemical industry to make plastics and detergents steadily rises. 

 
Amazon to Add 100,000 Electric Vehicles as Part of Climate Pledge

Amazon.com plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions in the face of criticism of its environmental impact. 

 
Mideast Petroleum Facilities Prove Difficult to Defend

Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations critical to the global economy remains vulnerable to new attacks in the future, whether from Iran, its regional allies or other groups, industry experts, security analysts and former U.S. officials warn.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:53aSaudi Aramco sees full oil production from attacked sites by end September
RE
11:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise Modestly in Final Day of a Bumpy Tradin..
DJ
11:45aTraders in trouble - how does Mitsubishi's loss stack up?
RE
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher in Final Day of a Bumpy Trading ..
DJ
10:18aOil heads for 7% weekly gain after Saudi attacks
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher in Final Day of a Bumpy Trading ..
DJ
09:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow And S&P 500 Near Record Highs As Trump Administration Sa..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group