News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

Oil Companies, Pushed to Address Climate, Disagree on How

As global leaders prepare to debate action on climate change at the United Nations, big oil companies are aiming to show that they are part of the solution to a problem they helped cause.

Fracking Ban, Pushed by Democratic Hopefuls, Could Dent Economy

Climate-change platforms of some Democratic presidential candidates propose a ban on fracking, a move that is popular with their supporters but could have consequences for the U.S. economy.

WTI Oil Slips But Ends Week 5.9% Higher

U.S. benchmark oil prices erase earlier gains near the end of the session to close a marginal 0.1% lower, fueled by a strong dollar and investors' beliefs that global supplies remain ample despite after attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia Shows Depth of Damage to Its Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia brought reporters to see oil facilities attacked by drones and missiles last weekend, a move aimed at rallying international support against Iran ahead of a critical meeting next week of world leaders at the United Nations.

Ex-CEO's Suit Against Vista-Backed Solera Tossed Out

Solera, which makes software for the automotive and insurance industries, faced accusations by its former Chairman and Chief Executive Anthony Aquila that the company was trying to deny him vested stock options after he left the company in May.

McDermott International Hires Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis to Advise on Restructuring

McDermott International Inc.'s debt talks are heating up with the struggling engineering firm hiring Kirkland & Ellis LLP to advise on efforts to restructure its balance sheet, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 14 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 14 in the past week to 719, its lowest level in more than two years, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi Oil Attacks Could Halt Natural-Gas Rally

Natural-gas prices have recovered from their summer swoon, but analysts and investors are skeptical that the gains will last, particularly after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Petronas Posts 2nd Quarter Net Profit Rise on Favorable FX

Malaysian state-owned oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd's net profit grew in the second quarter, the group better known as Petronas said, attributing the rise primarily to a forex tailwind.