Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Edges Lower as Traders Shrug Off Doubts About Saudi Output

U.S. oil prices fell despite reports it may take months rather than weeks for Saudi Arabia to recover from drone attacks on its oil facilities. 

 
PG&E Moves Forward With $11 Billion Settlement Plan

PG&E said it has formalized an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims. 

 
Iran Says British-Flagged Tanker Free to Leave, Ahead of U.N. Summit

Iran said a British-flagged tanker it seized in July on alleged maritime violations is free to leave, ending a monthslong standoff with the U.K. ahead of a United Nations summit where it faces tough questions over attacks on rival Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. 

 
Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks. 

 
Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt on land where growers are struggling to make ends meet from selling their crops. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Companies, Pushed to Address Climate, Disagree on How

As global leaders prepare to debate action on climate change at the United Nations, big oil companies are aiming to show that they are part of the solution to a problem they helped cause. 

 
Fracking Ban, Pushed by Democratic Hopefuls, Could Dent Economy

Climate-change platforms of some Democratic presidential candidates propose a ban on fracking, a move that is popular with their supporters but could have consequences for the U.S. economy. 

 
Saudi Arabia Shows Depth of Damage to Its Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia brought reporters to see oil facilities attacked by drones and missiles last weekend, a move aimed at rallying international support against Iran ahead of a critical meeting next week of world leaders at the United Nations. 

 
Ex-CEO's Suit Against Vista-Backed Solera Tossed Out

Solera, which makes software for the automotive and insurance industries, faced accusations by its former Chairman and Chief Executive Anthony Aquila that the company was trying to deny him vested stock options after he left the company in May.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:54aLike fine whisky, Texan oil exporters tout unblended crude
RE
10:11aIreland to freeze new offshore oil exploration licences - PM
RE
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
09:33aGlobal Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
08:43aUK should stop selling arms to Saudis, says Iran
RE
07:55aGlobal Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
07:22aEurope gasoline exports to Mideast surge after Saudi attacks
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:55aIndonesia's Pertamina stops oil spill off Java - officials
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group