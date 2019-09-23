Oil Edges Lower as Traders Shrug Off Doubts About Saudi Output

U.S. oil prices fell despite reports it may take months rather than weeks for Saudi Arabia to recover from drone attacks on its oil facilities.

PG&E Moves Forward With $11 Billion Settlement Plan

PG&E said it has formalized an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.

Iran Says British-Flagged Tanker Free to Leave, Ahead of U.N. Summit

Iran said a British-flagged tanker it seized in July on alleged maritime violations is free to leave, ending a monthslong standoff with the U.K. ahead of a United Nations summit where it faces tough questions over attacks on rival Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt on land where growers are struggling to make ends meet from selling their crops.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil Companies, Pushed to Address Climate, Disagree on How

As global leaders prepare to debate action on climate change at the United Nations, big oil companies are aiming to show that they are part of the solution to a problem they helped cause.

Fracking Ban, Pushed by Democratic Hopefuls, Could Dent Economy

Climate-change platforms of some Democratic presidential candidates propose a ban on fracking, a move that is popular with their supporters but could have consequences for the U.S. economy.

Saudi Arabia Shows Depth of Damage to Its Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia brought reporters to see oil facilities attacked by drones and missiles last weekend, a move aimed at rallying international support against Iran ahead of a critical meeting next week of world leaders at the United Nations.

Ex-CEO's Suit Against Vista-Backed Solera Tossed Out

Solera, which makes software for the automotive and insurance industries, faced accusations by its former Chairman and Chief Executive Anthony Aquila that the company was trying to deny him vested stock options after he left the company in May.