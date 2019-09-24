Oil Ticks Down As UN Assembly Takes Place

Oil futures were lower in Europe, with Commerzbank noting that the slip is down to a combination of restored Aramco capacity and investors focusing on sagging global growth.

TechnipFMC Agrees to Pay $5.1 Million in Foreign Bribery Case

TechnipFMC, a U.K.-based oil-and-gas services company, agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle foreign bribery charges and improve its compliance procedures under a deal with the U.S. securities regulator.

Alliance of Bondholders and Fire Victims Unsettles PG&E Bankruptcy

Bondholders led by hedge fund Elliott Management have proposed a chapter 11 exit plan California's largest utility.

Iran Says British-Flagged Tanker Free to Leave, Ahead of U.N. Summit

Iran said a British-flagged tanker it seized in July on alleged maritime violations is free to leave, ending a monthslong standoff with the U.K. ahead of a United Nations summit where it faces tough questions over attacks on rival Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

Leaders Detail Efforts on Climate, But Get Earful From Young Activist

World leaders pledged to do more to combat climate change Monday at a United Nations summit, but they were reprimanded by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who accused them of "empty words."

Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt on land where growers are struggling to make ends meet from selling their crops.

Oil Companies, Pushed to Address Climate, Disagree on How

As global leaders prepare to debate action on climate change at the United Nations, big oil companies are aiming to show that they are part of the solution to a problem they helped cause.

Fracking Ban, Pushed by Democratic Hopefuls, Could Dent Economy

Climate-change platforms of some Democratic presidential candidates propose a ban on fracking, a move that is popular with their supporters but could have consequences for the U.S. economy.

Ex-CEO's Suit Against Vista-Backed Solera Tossed Out

Solera, which makes software for the automotive and insurance industries, faced accusations by its former Chairman and Chief Executive Anthony Aquila that the company was trying to deny him vested stock options after he left the company in May.