WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/25/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Saudi Arabia Considers Doubling Stakes in Aramco Public Offering

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decline by 200,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 200,000 barrels on average, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Oil Settles Lower

U.S. oil prices settled lower on Trump impeachment calls and Saudi supply concerns. 

 
U.S. Blacklists Entities, Vessels for Allegedly Delivering Venezuelan Oil to Cuba

The U.S. imposed more sanctions targeting Venezuela's oil sector, blacklisting four entities and four related vessels for allegedly transporting oil from Venezuela to Cuba, the Treasury said on Tuesday. 

 
Cambrian Strikes Deal to Sell Coal Assets

Cambrian's assets hit the auction block last week, months after the coal-mining company filed for chapter 11 protection. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Tanker Freight Rates Soar as Buyers Try to Replace Saudi Oil

Tanker freight rates soared to their highest levels of the year this week as Asian importers scrambled to secure crude supplies from the U.S. after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities took a big chunk out of global output. 

 
TechnipFMC Agrees to Pay $5.1 Million in Foreign Bribery Case

TechnipFMC, a U.K.-based oil-and-gas services company, agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle foreign bribery charges and improve its compliance procedures under a deal with the U.S. securities regulator. 

 
Alliance of Bondholders and Fire Victims Unsettles PG&E Bankruptcy

Bondholders led by hedge fund Elliott Management have proposed a chapter 11 exit plan California's largest utility. 

 
Iran Says British-Flagged Tanker Free to Leave, Ahead of U.N. Summit

Iran said a British-flagged tanker it seized in July on alleged maritime violations is free to leave, ending a monthslong standoff with the U.K. ahead of a United Nations summit where it faces tough questions over attacks on rival Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

